Pleasant Weather for New Year's Eve

TULSA, OKLA- — Southerly winds will increase today with periodic gusts upward of 25 mph. High temperatures will warm compared to yesterday, with many locations in the mid-60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to remain pleasant in the 50s with upper 40s by midnight.

We'll start the new year with a little more cloud coverage as temperatures climb to near 70 degrees by tomorrow afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s still on Monday with an increasing threat of strong to severe storms in the area.

Afternoon temperatures cool off to the low 50s on Tuesday and then 40s for highs Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows drop well into the 20s by Thursday morning

