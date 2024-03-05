Pleasant through the middle of the week

TULSA, Okla — Cold front swept through last night bringing cooler temps to Green Country. A few storms are possible in southeast parts of Green Country through the first half of the morning, but we all should be dry into the afternoon. Highs today will hold in the 50s north, to mid 60s to low 70s south. Tonight will be cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Wednesday will turn into a comfortable day with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Another storm system will sweep across Oklahoma at the end of the week bringing a good opportunity of rain and storms by very early Thursday morning. A low-end damaging wind and hail threat will exist with the strongest storms, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

We'll see our rain chances lower into Thursday afternoon, but more chances will go back up again Friday We’ll continue to adjust the timing of Thursday and Friday’s well needed rain chances over the next couple of days.

We’ll dry out just in time for the weekend. Saturday looks to be our coolest day over the next week with highs in the 50s. Temperatures will climb back into the 60s on Sunday with some 70s looking possible next week!

