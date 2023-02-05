Pleasant Temps and Sunny for Sunday

TULSA, OKLA- — Warmer weather is on tap for Sunday with noticeably lighter winds. Look for daytime highs to peak in the 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

We'll keep calm and clear conditions tonight with overnight lows noticeably warmer in the mid-40s.

Gusty south winds return tomorrow with increasing cloud cover throughout the day. Daytime highs will still manage to peak in the mid to upper 60s tomorrow afternoon ahead of our next storm system arriving Monday night.

Rain showers continue to move through Tuesday into Wednesday with some isolated t-storms possible on Tuesday. Temperatures will drop into the 40s for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

A break in that precipitation on Thursday with highs in the 50s under a sun/cloud mix.

Low precipitation chances possible on Friday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --