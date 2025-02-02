Pleasant Sunday Ahead

TULSA, Okla. — After a cool start this Sunday morning, look for a pleasant afternoon. Highs climbing near 70 degrees with partly cloudy skies and a light south breeze.

Waking up Monday morning in the upper 40s with sunny skies. Afternoon highs could be near record for some locations as they climb in the mid to upper 70s!

A cold front will move across the area Monday into Tuesday which will drop highs in the mid 50s by Tuesday afternoon. Look for breezy northeast winds and mostly cloudy skies.

Gusty southwest winds return Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s. We could see some isolated showers developing but most look to stay dry.

Another front will bring north winds back in the area Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. Similar conditions for Friday.

Have a great day!!

