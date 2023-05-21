Pleasant Sunday Afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — Another great day in store with more cloud coverage by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s with calm ESE winds.

Dry conditions continue Monday with highs near 80° and calm southeast winds.

Slight chance for a few showers on Tuesday but the best chance for showers and storms arrive Wednesday. Highs in the upper 70s.

Low to the mid 80s Thursday and Friday with a slight chance for a few showers.

As of now, over the holiday weekend, highs in the 80s with still a slight chance for a few showers.

