Pleasant Sunday Afternoon

Warm and humid conditions return
Posted at 7:20 AM, May 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-21 09:42:10-04

TULSA, Okla. — Another great day in store with more cloud coverage by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s with calm ESE winds.

Dry conditions continue Monday with highs near 80° and calm southeast winds.

Slight chance for a few showers on Tuesday but the best chance for showers and storms arrive Wednesday. Highs in the upper 70s.

Low to the mid 80s Thursday and Friday with a slight chance for a few showers.

As of now, over the holiday weekend, highs in the 80s with still a slight chance for a few showers.

