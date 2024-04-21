TULSA, Okla. — Gradually clearing skies this afternoon with calm winds and highs in the mid 60s. Overall, a pleasant Sunday afternoon expected across Green Country!

Dry conditions continue Monday with mostly sunny skies. Breezy south winds return keeping highs in the low 70s.

Partly cloudy skies Tuesday with highs well into the 70s. A cold front moves in through the afternoon with isolated showers possible late in the day.

Highs Wednesday in the low 70s with northeast winds. Scattered showers and storms throughout the day mainly for northern Green Country.

An active weather pattern late this week into the weekend with multiple chances for showers and storms. Some could be severe so stay tuned as we get closer.

