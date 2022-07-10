Pleasant Start, Warmer Afternoon

TULSA, OKLA- — A pleasant start with slightly warmer temps returning this afternoon. Look for daytime highs to peak in the mid to upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky.

Hot and humid conditions return Monday with afternoon heat index values of 100 to 107 degrees.

Another "cool front" will move in Tuesday producing possibly a few showers and storms. The chance is pretty low in Tulsa at only 20%. Highs in the upper 90s.

Highs in the 90s Wednesday and Thursday.

Then possibly another triple digit heat streak starting Friday and lasting into early the following week or even longer.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --