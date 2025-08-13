Pleasant Start To Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — Temperatures this morning in the upper 60s to low 70s with calm winds. A nice start to the day for the kids going back to school! Afternoon highs in the low 90s but heat indices up to 98° with mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower later this afternoon but most staying dry.

Waking up in the low 70s Thursday morning with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 90s with heat indices up to 100°.

Similar conditions Friday as highs continue to climb in the upper 90s. Heat stress will return with heat indices up to 106°.

Over the weekend, mostly sunny skies with lows in the upper 70s and highs in the upper 90s. Heat index up to 105°. Make sure you are applying that sunscreen and staying hydrated!

Early next week looks toasty with highs in the mid to upper 90s. An isolated chance for a shower or storm but most still looking dry.

