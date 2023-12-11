TULSA, Okla — After a cold morning, we’ll enjoy a pleasant start to the work week! Look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid/upper 50s this afternoon. Outdoor plans are a go with a light south to southwest breeze at 5-10 mph. Lows tonight will be cold again, ranging from the mid 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday looks to be a near repeat of today with highs in the mid/upper 50s. As a storm system out west slowly moves toward us, we’ll see more clouds mid to late week, but only a very slight rain chance by late Friday, Highs mid to late week will be in the mid 50s.

Rain chances look minimal at best as the heaviest rain stays to our west and south. Only a slight chance for Friday night into Saturday morning. Saturday will be cooler with highs in the low/mid 50s. As mostly sunny skies return on Sunday, temperatures should rebound back into the mid/upper 50s.

