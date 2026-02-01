Pleasant Start To February

TULSA, Okla. — After a chilly start this Sunday morning, temperatures this afternoon climb into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees! Lots of sunshine with southwest winds 10-20 mph.

Overnight lows in the upper 20s but Monday afternoon is looking great. Temperatures near 60° with partly cloudy skies and breezy south winds. Great day to be outside or head to the car wash!

Lows Tuesday in the mid 30s with high in the 50s as a weak front moves through. A few light showers mainly southeast but most will be dry.

Temperatures in the mid 40s Wednesday then a nice warm up the rest of the week. A great finish to the week!

