Pleasant Saturday Afternoon

Great outdoor weather continues Sunday
Posted at 9:15 AM, May 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-20 10:15:56-04

TULSA, Okla. — After a chilly start to Saturday, temperatures will warm up to the low 70s by the afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine with north winds.

Great outdoor weather continues on Sunday, highs in the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy skies and calm winds.

Pleasant conditions continue through the start of next week with at least some slight shower and storm chances returning by the middle of the week.

Very warm and muggy weather will be back by week's end.

