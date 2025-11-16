Pleasant Next Few Days

TULSA, Okla. — Pleasant Sunday for any outdoor activities. Highs this afternoon in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies and calm easterly winds.

Monday morning in the mid 50s with highs near 80° by the afternoon. Lots of sunshine with south winds increasing 10-20 mph.

Starting near 60 degrees Tuesday with daytime highs around 80 degrees. Staying warm for this time of year with a record for Tuesday of 82° from 1930. A few showers late at night.

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-storms on Wednesday. Lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid 70s.

Widespread storms increase for Thursday. Rain gear needed for the majority of the day. Lows in the upper 50s with highs in the 60s.

The system should clear the area by Friday morning. Lows in the low 50s with highs in the 60s again.

For next weekend, as it looks now, we'll have some nice sunshine. Lows in the low 40s with afternoon temperatures in the low 60s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

