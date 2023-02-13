Pleasant Monday start to the work week

TULSA, Okla — If you need to run any errands today, or pick up any last minute Valentine's Day gifts, we've got a great day to do so! We'll enjoy some sunshine today with highs in the low/mid 60s. Clouds will increase late this afternoon and evening with a few isolated showers possible by late tonight.

As a front sweeps across Green Country, widespread rain and thunder are likely tomorrow morning. No severe weather is expected, but look for a wet morning drive. Rain will clear the area tomorrow afternoon with very windy and dry conditions developing. Make sure any loose items outside are tied down or taken in. Southwest winds may gust 40 to 50 mph tomorrow afternoon.

After a dry and warm Wednesday, a strong cold front will arrive Wednesday night with another chance for rain or even some thunder, then a significant drop in temperatures to finish the week. Highs Thursday may struggle to reach 40 with lows by Friday morning well into the 20s.

After a chilly Friday afternoon, temps will likely rebound going into the upcoming weekend with both Saturday and Sunday looking dry.

