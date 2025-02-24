Pleasant Monday Ahead

TULSA, Okla. — Another pleasant day in store with afternoon highs in the low 70s! Partly cloudy skies with southwest winds 10-20 mph. Get out and enjoy this weather!

Mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with highs into the low to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

A cool front moves in by early Wednesday. Lows in the mid 40s. More cloud cover with maybe a few rain sprinkles. Highs in the low 60s.

Back to full sunshine on Thursday with lows returning to the 30s with highs in the mid 60s.

A southwest wind will be around on Friday with highs in the lower 70s. The morning will start near 40°. Sunny skies.

Sunshine on Saturday and then partly cloudy on Sunday with some scattered rain showers possible to round out the weekend. Highs in the mid 60s with lows around 40°.

Have a great week!

