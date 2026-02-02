Pleasant Monday Afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — Monday afternoon is looking fantastic. Temperatures will range from mid 50s northeast to low to mid 60s southwest. Currently forecasting a high near 60°F for Tulsa. We'll enjoy some sunshine, perhaps filtered sun with more high level clouds moving in during the afternoon. Great day to be outside or head to the car wash!

A cold front will move in Monday night into early Tuesday bringing a north breeze and a cool down Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows Tuesday will drop into the low/mid 30s with highs in the upper 40s. Wednesday looks a few degrees chillier with highs into the low/mid 40s. Slim chance we see a sprinkle or a flurry

After the midweek cool down we'll warm it right back up! Both Thursday and Friday look to see highs climbing to near 60°F. Friday's high temp will depend on the timing of a cold front. A quicker arrival may keep temps slightly cool, but a slower arrival will equal warmer temps.

Overall, above average temps should remain over the weekend with highs ranging from mid 50s to near 60°F. While there may be a slight shower chance on Saturday, overall the forecast looks dry over the next week.

