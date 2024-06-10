Pleasant Monday

TULSA, Okla. — A pleasant start this Monday morning with temperatures in the 60s. By the afternoon, highs in the low 80s, not as humid with calm northeast winds.

Similar conditions for Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. Dry conditions for most of Green Country.

A high pressure system moves in Wednesday that will bring hot and dry weather to the area. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Father's Day Weekend looks toasty with highs in the mid 90s!

Overnight lows will climb in the low 70s.

Have a great week!

