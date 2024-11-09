Pleasant, Fall Weekend

TULSA, OKLA — Showers are moving out this morning with sunshine returning for the afternoon! Highs seasonably pleasant in the mid to upper 60s with a moderate southerly breeze.
Tonight, mostly clear and quiet with overnight lows in the mid-40s.
An enjoyable Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s under a mainly sunny sky.
A beautiful start to the week with highs staying in the 70s. Perhaps another chance for a few showers and storms arrive later Tuesday and into Wednesday.
