Pleasant Fall Weather this Weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — Some mid-level clouds for your Veterans Day with pleasant fall temperatures in the mid-60s this afternoon.

A gradual clearing tonight with overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

More sunshine in store for Sunday with highs a few degrees warmer in the mid to upper 60s.

Fairly quiet work week ahead with light winds, mainly out of the south, and a sun/cloud mix. Highs look to remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s for much of the week.

Our next decent chance of rain may not arrive until next weekend.

