Pleasant Fall Day Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — A pleasant fall day for Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5-15 mph with sunny skies.

Morning temperatures in the low 50s Monday with highs in the low 80s. Sunshine continues with winds increasing ahead of our next cold front. Expect gusts up to 40 mph, then turning around to the north as the front passes.

Cooler temperatures behind the front on Tuesday. Lows in the upper 40s with highs in the low 70s. Sunny skies and northwest winds 10-15 mph. Similar conditions for Wednesday, remaining dry.

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of showers and t-storms. Morning lows in the low 50s and highs in the low 70s.

On Friday, mostly cloudy skies will continue with more showers and storms passing through Green Country. Morning lows in the 50s with highs in the upper 60s.

Behind another cold front on Saturday, mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the the lower 50s and highs in the 60s. This looks to be the coldest air mass of the fall season so far. Stay tuned for the latest update.

