Pleasant End to the Weekend

TULSA, OKLA — Mostly sunny with below normal temperatures for Sunday. Look for highs this afternoon in the lower 80s.

Clear and quiet this evening with overnight lows cool in the mid-50s.

We've got a nice start to the work week with max temperatures for both Monday and Tuesday in the mid to upper 80s with lots of sunshine.

Mostly sunny skies Wednesday through Friday. Highs could reach 90° on Wednesday with upper 80s Thursday and Friday. Lows in the 60s.

There's only a low chance of showers and storms, mainly south and east of Tulsa on Thursday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

