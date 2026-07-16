Pleasant Days are Numbered: Heat Builds Back this Weekend

***DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR COUNTIES EAST OF TULSA UNTIL 9 AM***

A few lingering showers this morning, but most will stay dry to start the day. Morning temperatures will be comfortable, with lows ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

There will still be a slight chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday, but rainfall coverage will be much lower than what we saw on Wednesday. Afternoon highs will remain below the seasonal average of 94 degrees, topping out in the low 90s both days.

The cooler stretch won’t last long. Temperatures are expected to climb over the weekend, with highs reaching the mid-90s Saturday and the mid to upper 90s on Sunday.

Looking ahead to early next week, even hotter air is expected to move in. Tulsa could reach its first 100-degree day of the year as early as Monday. On average, Tulsa typically records its first 100-degree temperature around July 10, making this year’s first triple-digit day later than normal.

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