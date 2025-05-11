Pleasant day expected for Mother's Day

TULSA, Okla. — If you have plans to be outside for Mother's Day, it looks great! While we'll still have a mixture of sun and clouds, it'll be dry for most of us, and temperatures will climb to near 78° with relatively nice winds. There could be some isolated showers south/southeast of Tulsa County in the afternoon,n thanks to a low-pressure system off to the east of the state.

Clouds will SLOWLY clear into midweek (Wednesday), allowing temperatures to climb from the upper 70s on Sunday into the 80s for Monday/Tuesday and then into the 90s by Wednesday.

By the back half of the work week, clouds start to roll back in, and we'll see temperatures drop back into the 80s with some chances for showers/storms by Friday into the weekend. We'll be fine-tuning the timing, location, and intensity throughout the week.

