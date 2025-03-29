Pleasant but windy Saturday; Storms arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning

It is going to be a cloudy and mild start to our Saturday. The clouds from overnight will keep temperatures on the mild side but will start to clear leading into a windy and warm afternoon.

Gusty south winds (up to 30 mph) mixed with some sun will warm Saturday afternoon highs into the low 80s. Storm chances return late Saturday night into Sunday morning as a cold front moves through Oklahoma. This will lead into the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms across Green Country. The highest chance for storms looks to be north of Highway 412 but we could still see strong to severe storms along and north of Hwy 62. Wind and hail look to be the main concern at this time, but seeing a tornado is still possible (March in Oklahoma/Kansas).

As the cold front moves through, we’ll see storms move out of the area and cooler temperatures start to move in. Sundy will spend most of the day in the low-to-mid-60s. By the afternoon, we could see some more shower/storm development in southeastern portions of Green Country.

For the work week, we’ll have more sunshine to enjoy along with slightly calmer winds (for only a day or so). Winds, temperatures, and storm chances pick back up by mid-week leading into a chance for more strong to severe storms for the back half of the week. The unsettled weather pattern sticks around through the end of next week and into the weekend.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

