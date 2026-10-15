Periods of Rain & Storms Today As a Cold Front Arrives

**FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR MOST COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA THRU MIDDAY TODAY.**

Occasional moderate to heavy rainfall is anticipated throughout our morning with concerns for flash flooding. A few non-severe t-storms are also possible. After a small lull in steady rainfall midday and early afternoon, another round of rain and a few storms are likely late in the day along and behind an incoming cold front. Altogether another 1" to 2" of rainfall is likely today.

Widespread cloud cover and periods of rain will keep temperatures in the 70s all day before dropping off quickly this evening as the cold front arrives. Gusty north winds will take hold as well. This will gradually dry us out from north to south tonight with some lingering cloud cover.

Refreshing, fall air is with us Friday and into the weekend. The morning will be downright chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s and feeling like the upper 30s thanks to the brisk north breeze. The wind may gust up to 40 mph at times across parts of Green Country. Some stubborn cloud cover is likely to keep high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Over the weekend, expect chilly nights and cool, but sunny days. Temperatures may dip to around 40° Saturday and Sunday mornings. During the days, the winds will be light with highs in the 60s.

A warming trend takes hold early next week as southerly winds return. Expect mild to warm days and cool nights with generally quiet conditions for most of next week.