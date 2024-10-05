Pattern Remains Warm Over the Weekend

TULSA, OKLA — Well above normal temperatures over the weekend. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday in the upper 80s to the low 90s with lots of sunshine.

A dry cold front moves in late Sunday bringing northerly winds. That front will drop highs to the low 80s Monday afternoon. Lows in the 50s. Outlying spots in the 40s.

Unfortunately, rain chances look slim with limited moisture available into next week. Maybe a few showers early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will likely warm back up into the mid/upper 80s by mid to late week as southerly winds return.

Have a great and safe weekend!

