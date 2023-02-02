Patchy freezing rain to start the day

TULSA, Okla — Be mindful for slick spots this morning as we've had some patchy light freezing rain moving though. This will push south/east of Tulsa late this morning, and then be mostly south of I-40 later this afternoon. As the system moves out, the clearing line will move in from the northwest. It's very possible many of us along and north of I-44 will finish today with some sunshine! Highs today will reach the low/mid 40s north, but south where clouds and precipitation will remain, temps will be stuck in the 30s.

Watch for refreezing tonight with lows by daybreak falling into the low/mid 20s. We'll enjoy lots of sunshine tomorrow with more melting....highs in the mid 40s.

As southerly winds develop over the weekend, temperatures will get a boost! Look for highs in the mid 50s Saturday to even low 60s on Sunday! Outdoor plans will be a go!

We'll likely be even warmer on Monday (mid/upper 60s) ahead of the next rainmaker that arrives on Tuesday.

