Patchy Fog through Mid-Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Areas of patchy dense fog through mid-morning. Temperatures starting off in the low 50s then soaring into the lower 80s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Warmer weather remains overnight with lows in the 60s.

Another great day is anticipated for Mother's Day tomorrow with plenty of sunshine and afternoon temps now trending in the mid to upper 80s.

Breezy south winds are expected for Sunday with periodic gusts upward of 35 mph.

The beginning of the week will start off quite warm, and many will see their first 90-degree temperatures of the year!

The next storm chance may not arrive until late next week.

