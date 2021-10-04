Patchy Fog Monday Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Patchy dense fog is ongoing this morning, especially in far eastern portions of Oklahoma, with improvements by about mid-morning. Visibility under a mile will be possible, with localized reductions to below one half mile.

Please use caution on your morning commute, and allow extra time to arrive at your destination.

Above normal temperatures can be expected for the work week and into next weekend, with highs in the 80s through Thursday, then 90s likely starting Friday and lasting over the weekend.

A slight chance of showers and storms returns for northwest Arkansas on Wednesday with the next storm system arriving late weekend into early next week.

