Patchy Fog and Drizzle this Morning

TULSA, OKLA — Some patchy fog has developed this morning as a shallow cold air mass has settled in over the area. We’re also tracking some light rain and drizzle remaining in the forecast for today.

A wide range of high temperatures are expected with upper 40s here in the Tulsa area.

Mostly cloudy for the first half of the day tomorrow with a few showers possible. North winds will return for the afternoon with periodic gusts around 20 mph.

Lows near 40 degrees Friday morning, then highs in the mid-50s under a mostly to partly cloudy sky.

Ahead of a cold front on Saturday, highs near 70 degrees, then the front comes through dropping highs on Sunday to the mid 40s. Lows Saturday morning around 50 degrees and then lows in the upper 20s Sunday morning.

Model data is hinting at maybe a wintry mix coming in for Monday and Tuesday. Lows around 30 degrees with highs in the lower 40s. Stay tuned as we get better data the next couple of days.

