Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle possible today

TULSA, Okla — Friday is shaping up to be the coldest day of the week! Temperatures today will struggle into the 30s for highs, and may struggle to make it to freezing west of HWY 75 this afternoon. As moisture streams north, some patchy drizzle may develop. Where it's cold enough, some freezing drizzle will be possible. Be advised for light icing on elevated surfaces west of HWY 75 if freezing drizzle does develop.

Temps remain steady tonight in the low/mid 30s, then we'll reach the mid/upper 40s tomorrow. A few showers are possible tomorrow into tomorrow night with overcast skies.

Sunday the focus will turn to a severe weather threat by Sunday evening and night. Severe storms will likely develop in west Oklahoma, then race northeast with a line of storms sweeping across Green Country after dark. Damaging winds look to be the primary threat for us, with a lower wind and tornado threat. We'll continue to adjust the forecast as we get closer.

Behind Sunday night's system, beautiful weather is expected to start next week!

