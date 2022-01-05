Partly Sunny and Cooler Day Ahead

TULSA, OKLA- — Mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s. N/NE winds 10-15 mph.

Although temperatures will remain on the cool side today, the really cold arctic air will not move into the area until late tonight/early tomorrow morning.

Temperatures fall into the teens with wind chill values in the singe digits to near zero overnight and into early tomorrow morning.

There is also the potential for some light snow to move into far northeast Oklahoma late tonight.

Partly cloudy for tomorrow with highs only in the mid-20s.

Lows return to the teens Friday morning with highs near 40 during the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Highs well into the 50s on Saturday ahead of our next cold front and then down to the near 40° for highs on Sunday.

