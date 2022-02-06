Partly Cloudy With Warmer Temps

TULSA, Okla. — Today highs in the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies and calm south/north winds. Calm conditions will continue through the overnight hours.

Mostly sunny on Monday with highs in the mid 50s.

Still a lot of sunshine on Tuesday and mid 60s.

Mainly sunny skies for Wednesday and highs in the 60s too.

A dry front will then move through with highs down to the lower 50s on Thursday under partly cloudy skies.

Highs jump back to the 60s on Friday ahead of our next front that could bring us some precipitation next weekend.

