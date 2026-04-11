Partly Cloudy & Warm with Some Late-Day Storms

TULSA, OKLA — A few isolated showers or thunderstorms may develop this afternoon and evening as warmer air moves over the cooler air left behind by earlier storms. This activity is expected to remain spotty and fade after midnight.

Highs this afternoon around 80 degrees with overnight lows in the 60s.

Weather conditions will become more active starting late Saturday night as a new system approaches from the west.

Forecast models show a band of showers and thunderstorms developing Sunday across the region. While the setup does support storms, the timing may limit the overall severe weather risk on Sunday. However, some stronger storms could develop Sunday afternoon. Highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 70s.

The more significant weather concerns arrive Tuesday into Wednesday.

A strong upper-level storm system currently over the Pacific will move into the Southwest early next week and then track into the Plains. As this system approaches, conditions may become favorable for strong to severe thunderstorms.

Forecast models indicate, strong wind shear, increasing instability and a dry line moving east toward the region.

If storms develop in this environment, higher-end severe weather could occur, especially Tuesday into Wednesday when storm coverage may become more widespread.

After the mid-week system moves through, Thursday could bring a short break in storm activity. However, early signals suggest another cold front and additional storm chances may return by next weekend.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

