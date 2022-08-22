Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mild with More Sunshine for Monday

Quiet Work Week Ahead with Warmer Temps by Mid to Late Week
Posted at 4:03 AM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 07:56:35-04

TULSA, OKLA- — Mild with a little more sunshine for Monday. Temperatures starting off in the the mid to upper 60s with some areas of patchy fog possible. Daytime highs near 90 degrees with a pleasant NE breeze.

Fairly quiet evening ahead with seasonably comfortable overnight lows in the 60s.

Mainly sunny for Tuesday and lasting for the whole week. Highs warming into the low to mid 90s through Friday.

Chance for rain showers and storms again on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018