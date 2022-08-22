Mild with More Sunshine for Monday

TULSA, OKLA- — Mild with a little more sunshine for Monday. Temperatures starting off in the the mid to upper 60s with some areas of patchy fog possible. Daytime highs near 90 degrees with a pleasant NE breeze.

Fairly quiet evening ahead with seasonably comfortable overnight lows in the 60s.

Mainly sunny for Tuesday and lasting for the whole week. Highs warming into the low to mid 90s through Friday.

Chance for rain showers and storms again on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°.

