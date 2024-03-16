Partly cloudy and pleasantly warm Saturday

TULSA, OKLA- — Saturday will start with some some sun, but then expect more clouds to mix in in the afternoon and evening.

Chances for showers and isolated storms will be possible, especially along and south of I-40. For Tulsa, rain chances look low, but can't rule out a brief very light shower or two.

Daytime highs will be warmer in the upper 60s and lower 70s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Breezy north winds return for St. Patrick's Day tomorrow with a mix of clouds and sun. Outdoor plans will be a go with daytime highs in the low to mid-60s!

A reinforcing shot of cooler arrives in time to start next week with highs in the 50s on Monday, but a quick rebound with 70s coming back by Tuesday. Chances of rain and perhaps a few storms go up on Thursday.

