Partly cloudy and cooler Saturday

TULSA, OKLA- — Mostly sunny to start Saturday with clouds increasing for the second half of the day. Highs this afternoon in the low to mid-60s.

Cloudy with increasing winds tonight. Overnight lows warmer in the upper 40s.

Hold on to your hats tomorrow with strong south to southeast winds gusting upward of 45 mph. Moisture will stream north keeping skies mostly cloudy, and it's possible we see a few showers.

Our chances for storms will also increase Sunday evening. Storms that form west of Green Country along the dry-line Sunday afternoon will spread east Sunday evening, and will bring some severe weather threat to portions of eastern Oklahoma before they weaken.

Other storms are expected to develop later Sunday night and into Monday morning along the advancing cold front from Texas up into southeast Oklahoma and western Arkansas. These storms are not expected to be severe, but could bring locally heavy rainfall.

Behind Sunday night’s cold front will be a reinforcing shot of chillier air. A freeze could be possible Tuesday and Wednesday morning in parts of Green Country. Highs Tuesday will likely stay in the 50s despite some sunshine.

