Ozone Alert today; Pop-up storms possible

TULSA, Okla — OZONE ALERT for Tuesday afternoon and evening as the air quality may reach unhealthy levels. If you are an asthma sufferer or respiratory sensitive, it may be good to limit outdoor activity this afternoon and evening.

Don't expect many changes through the middle of the week as a few isolated storms will pop up today and tomorrow. Luck of the draw who gets rain. Most of us will miss out, but a lucky few may end up with some rain in the backyard. Temps will be warm with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

At the end of the week and into this weekend, our chances for showers and storms will increase. Storm chances get a slight bump Thursday and Friday with Saturday being the highest chance. Overall, any organized severe threat continues to look low, but storms may produce some locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail. High temps will hold in the mid/upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

