Ozone Alert Day

***OZONE ALERT TODAY FOR THE TULSA METROPOLITAN AREA***

Unseasonably warm temperatures today under a mostly sunny sky. Highs this afternoon ranging from the upper 80s to mid-90s. (Average is 79 degrees).

Tonight, mainly clear and calm with overnight lows in the low to mid-60s.

Warm and dry weather pattern into the upcoming weekend. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday in the low 90s with lots of sunshine.

A dry cold front moves in late Sunday bringing northerly winds. That front will drop highs to the low 80s Monday afternoon.

Morning lows in the mid 50s with northerly to northeasterly winds.

Unfortunately, rain chances look slim with limited moisture available into next week.

Temperatures will likely warm back up into the mid/upper 80s by the end of next week as southerly winds return.



