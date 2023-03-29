Outdoor plans are a go for Wednesday

TULSA, Okla — After a chilly Wednesday morning, temperatures will climb into the mid/upper 60s today with the help of a south breeze at 10-20 mph. Look for lots of sunshine! Lows tonight will not be a cold as this morning...holding in the mid/upper 40s.

As moisture increases from the south, clouds will also increase as well for Thursday. We'll go overcast quickly Thursday morning and can't rule out isolated showers or a stray storm Thursday into Thursday night.

Our highest chance for storms arrives Friday morning, but not everyone will see rain. Despite being in the morning, any storms that develop may be strong to severe with primarily a wind and hail threat. The tornado threat looks very low. Any rain and storms clears eastern Oklahoma by early Friday afternoon with a windy, warm, and sunny afternoon expected. Highs well into the 70s to near 80.

Going into the weekend, some fantastic weather is expected! Saturday's highs will be a bit cooler...mid 60s with abundant sunshine. We'll warm back into the 70s on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Warm weather is expected to start next week.

