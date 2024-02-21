Our warmest day of the year so far

TULSA, Okla — Wednesday looks to be our warmest day of the week! After a cool morning, we’ll warm quickly into the upper 70s and low 80s! Today’s record high is 82F set in 1996. Our current forecast has us just shy of the record, but we could get close. South winds will turn southwest this afternoon at about 10-15 mph along with a mixture of sun and high-level cirrus clouds.

Overnight there is a chance few isolated storms develop near the OK/KS line with a low-end severe hail risk. Widespread severe weather is not expected. Main window for storms is between midnight and 4am. Any storms will be well east of Oklahoma and SE Kansas by sunrise.

Thursday and Friday will be cooler, but still quite pleasant for February standards! Look for highs in the mid/upper 60s along with some sunshine. Beautiful for outdoor plans.

We’ve been stuck on a trend of cool weekends recently, but that will not be the case for the upcoming weekend! Highs should at least climb to 70, in not even a few degrees over for your weekend plans!

Another storm system may bring a chance of storms around Tuesday of next week, but it’s still early. We’ll continue to fine tune that as we get closer.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

