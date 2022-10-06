One More Warm Day Before A Cool Down

TULSA, Okla — Cooler Autumn air is on the way, but we've we've got one more warm day to get through before it arrives. Today will be a great day to be outside as highs climb into the mid 80s with lots of sunshine. Keep in mind, the grass fire risk remains very high.

A cold front will sweep across Green Country tonight and that will keep temps in check tomorrow and through the weekend. For Friday, highs in the low/mid 70s will be the rule with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a gusty north to northeast breeze. Jackets will be need for Friday night football.

Saturday will the the coolest of the next few days with temps struggling to reach 70 with mostly cloudy skies. For the last day of the Tulsa State Fair (Sunday), we'll enjoy and comfortable day with highs in the mid 70s.

Rain chances don't look great this weekend and early next week, but we can't rule out a few sprinkles or an isolated shower. Our best hope for beneficial rain may arrive next Wednesday as another front moves in. Fingers crossed as we do need it.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --