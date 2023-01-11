One more mild day before chillier air arrives

TULSA, Okla — Take advantage of today! We'll have one more mild day to enjoy before a cold front chills us back down tomorrow and into Friday.

Watch for some patchy fog in favored low spots this morning. As a light south breeze develops, any patchy fog will fade and temps will begin to warm up. Look for highs this afternoon in the mid/upper 60s with a light south breeze. We'll notice a lot of high level cirrus clouds, but nothing that will produce rain this afternoon. There is a slight chance an isolated storm or two could develop this evening east of HWY 69. Most of us will stay dry.

A cold front arrives tonight and that will bring gusty north wins and a drop in temps tomorrow. Highs will struggle into the mid/upper 40s Thursday and Friday. There is a chance a few light showers may clip far northeast Oklahoma tomorrow morning as moisture wraps around from the north, but don't expect it to amount to much if we even see it.

Strong south winds will return over the weekend allowing temps to warm back up. 50s on Saturday to near 60 on Sunday. As moisture returns and a storm system approaches, a few light showers may develop by Sunday night. These will clear the area Monday morning with a mild Monday expected for MLK Day celebrations.

