TULSA, Okla — One more hot day as we wrap up the week! Temps today will climb to neat 90 along and south of I-44 ahead and along a cold front. Stay hydrated and cool. Farther north, many of us will hold in the 80s today.

By this evening a few thunderstorms will likely develop. A few of these may be strong to severe with a wind and hail threat. Expect the coverage of rain and thunder to increase after midnight.

Saturday's forecast is quite tricky. Looks to be one of those days where we'll start out mild (60s), but finish the afternoon very cool (50s). Be ready for the chillier day! Keep an umbrella on standby with lingering showers possible too. A chilly, breezy, and raw day by May standards.

We'll keep the cool, but pleasant weather in the forecast for Sunday with highs in the mid/upper 60s. Morning lows will be chilly...in the mid/upper 40s. The forecast does look dry for the final day of the PGA Championship.

