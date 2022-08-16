One More Day Of Dangerous Heat

TULSA, Okla — We've only got one more day to get through and relief will be here! For today, highs will soar into the 100° to 105° range with heat index values exceeding 105°. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect. Stay cool and hydrated!

A cold front will move in from the north late this afternoon and evening. As the front arrives, a few storms will develop along and behind the front. Highest chances will be in northern portions of Green Country. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but damaging wind gusts may be possible in the strongest storms. Chances for storms will get higher for many of us into early Wednesday morning as the front pushes south.

Behind the front tomorrow, temperatures will struggle to warm up with lots of clouds, a few lingering showers, and a light north wind. Highs may range in the upper 70s to mid 80s at warmest over the area.

We'll likely see a return to seasonal average highs Friday and Saturday (low/mid 90s). Increasing storm chances and clouds cover on Sunday and early next week will likely knock temps down a few degrees again.

