Numerous storm chances into the weekend

TULSA, Okla — An active weather pattern will bring multiple rounds of showers and storms to Green Country over the next few days, including the weekend. Specific timing will be fine tuned each day, but storm chances look to be highest in the overnight to morning hours, and lowest each afternoon and early evening.

Each round of storms could bring some severe weather with a damaging wind threat, as well as a locally heavy rain and flooding threat. Stay weather aware.

With more clouds and potentially rain-cooled air, expect a stretch of below average temps! Highs will remain in the 80s today, Friday, and the weekend!

