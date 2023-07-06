Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Numerous storm chances into the weekend

Temperatures will remain well below average through the weekend
Temperatures will continue to run well below average the next few days. Highest storm chances will be each morning with lower chances each afternoon.
Posted at 6:35 AM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 07:47:26-04

TULSA, Okla — An active weather pattern will bring multiple rounds of showers and storms to Green Country over the next few days, including the weekend. Specific timing will be fine tuned each day, but storm chances look to be highest in the overnight to morning hours, and lowest each afternoon and early evening.

Each round of storms could bring some severe weather with a damaging wind threat, as well as a locally heavy rain and flooding threat. Stay weather aware.

With more clouds and potentially rain-cooled air, expect a stretch of below average temps! Highs will remain in the 80s today, Friday, and the weekend!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018