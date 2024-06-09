Not as Hot Today

TULSA, Okla. — A cold front will be moving across Green Country this morning and afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated storms possible. Expect northeast winds 10-20 mph, mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.

Lots of sunshine for Monday with highs in the mid 80s with northerly winds 5-15 mph.

Isolated storms possible Tuesday however the majority can expect dry conditions. Highs in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

Highs still in the mid 80s on Wednesday with mostly dry conditions.

A high pressure system settles by Thursday which will bring dry and hot weather to our area through the weekend. Afternoon highs will climb in the low 90s.

Have a safe week ahead!

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

