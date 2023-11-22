Nice Weather through Thanksgiving

TULSA, OKLA- — Coats needed out-the-door today with temperatures starting off below freezing.

Lots of sunshine and light winds. Daytime highs in the low to mid-50s this afternoon.

Staying calm and clear tonight with overnight lows around 32 degrees.

Thanksgiving afternoon should be warmer with highs around 60. Perfect for your Turkey Day plans!

A cold front with cool temps on Friday back into the low 50s.

A storm system will bring increasing rain chances Saturday evening into Sunday.

Highs Saturday may climb into the low 50s, but we’ll likely be stuck in the 40s on the cooler side of the system Sunday.

