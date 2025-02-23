Nice Warming Trend

TULSA, Okla. — After a chilly start this Sunday morning, look for a mild afternoon with highs near 60 degrees. Calm south winds with lots of sunshine!

Waking up in the mid 30s Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s! A big warming trend compared to last week.

Upper 30s Tuesday morning, then highs in the low 70s. Lots of sunshine with south winds 5-15 mph.

A weak cold front drops in by Wednesday with highs only dropping to the low 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. More cloud cover moving through.

Sunny on Thursday. Lows in the mid 30s and highs in the low 60s again

Around 70° on Friday with sunny skies. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40°.

Next weekend, look for mostly sunny conditions on Saturday and then more clouds on Sunday with a chance for rain showers. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

