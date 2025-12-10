Nice The Rest Of This Week

TULSA, Okla. — Cold front moved across the area this morning bringing breezy northwest winds 10-25 mph. Mild conditions with highs in the mid 50s and mostly sunny skies.

Cold start to Thursday with temperatures in the 30s. Southerly winds return 10-20 mph bringing temperatures back in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies!

Another cold front is slated to move in by Friday with a second on Saturday. Lows on Friday in the mid/upper 30s with highs near 50°.

Over the weekend, highs will fall back into the upper 40s to low 50s on Saturday with 30s possible on Sunday with gusty northeast winds. Despite several fronts moving through, the forecast looks to remain dry through the weekend.

As of now, expect temperatures near low 40s for the Tulsa Christmas Parade Saturday at 11 AM.

Moisture increasing from the Gulf next week may bring more clouds and perhaps a slight shower chance by midweek.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

