Nice Temperatures This Weekend

TULSA, Okla. — After a chilly start this Saturday morning, temperatures look to warm up in the mid to low 70s. Increasing clouds with southeast winds 10-20 mph. Fire weather will be lower across Green Country but still avoid any outdoor burning!

A storm system moves in tonight that will bring a slight chance for a few showers and storms. Isolated chance for marginally severe storms for far northeast Oklahoma and far southeast Kansas.

Behind the cold front we'll be a little cooler Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Once again, the fire danger will remain elevated with a gusty north winds.

Monday and Tuesday looking dry with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s on Monday and then mid 70s on Tuesday. Lows in the 40s. Winds don't look nearly as gusty as what we've seen. A nice start to next week!

Data hints we may see a chance of well-needed showers and storms by the end of next week. Long way to go, but we'll continue to monitor.

Have a great and safe weekend!

